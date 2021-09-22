Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Riga: Delisting of AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" shares from the Baltic Secondary list

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 22, 2021 to approve the application of AS
"Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" and to delist its 1 762 786 bearer shares
(ISIN LV0000100881, RAR1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day
of AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" is set to September 30, 2021. 

AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" shareholders resolved on applying for
delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of
shareholders on June 28, 2021. The mandatory takeover bid was launched, and it
closed on August 30, 2021. During the mandatory takeover bid 130 053 shares
were offered for sale. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
