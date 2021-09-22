Nasdaq Riga: Delisting of AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" shares from the Baltic Secondary list

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 22, 2021 to approve the application of AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" and to delist its 1 762 786 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100881, RAR1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" is set to September 30, 2021. AS "Rigas autoelektroaparatu rupnica" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 28, 2021. The mandatory takeover bid was launched, and it closed on August 30, 2021. During the mandatory takeover bid 130 053 shares were offered for sale. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.