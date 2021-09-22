Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Canadian Mr. David Wong as independent director of RFG. David will also be a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

David has over 20 years of experience in various facets of the financial services arena. He is currently the head of AMG private wealth and investment advisory with eleven successive years of winning the top Wealth Management Award in Hong Kong. He oversees more than USD 1.5 billion of asset under management. He has hands on corporate banking experience in Asia and Canada.

"David's expertise, experience and exposure can contribute significantly to RFG and look forward to his guidance," said Dr Charlie In, Chairman, RFG.

To avoid an oversized board, Mr. Chan Chun Kit has agreed to relinquish his RFG directorship and assume the new role as corporate consultant. RFG deeply appreciate Kit's contribution and look forward to working closely with him in the various advisory assignments.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited

Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Purchase under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH), the Frankfurt Stock Purchase under the stock symbol (FSE: 4VO) and the OTC Markets under the stock symbol (OTCQX: RAFFF).

Raffles Financial Pte Ltd is the operating subsidiary of Raffles Financial Group Limited.

Please visit www.rafflesfinancial.co for more information.

Raffles Financial Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Raffles Financial Group Limited) is an exempt corporate finance advisory firm, registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which provides public listing advisory and arrangement services. RFP serves as advisor for family trusts, family offices and investment funds.

For more information, please contact:

Dong Shim

CFO

604-283-9853

Monica Kwok, Investor Relations

Phone: +65 6909 8765

Email: monica@rafflesfinancial.co

Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97290