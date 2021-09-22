Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (TSXV: BMG) ("BMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Geofisica TMC S.A. de C.V. ("TMC") to complete an Induced Polarization (IP) survey at its Mohave Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona. The survey is currently scheduled to commence in October and is comprised of 19 north-south lines varying from 1.17 km to 2.25 km in length for a total of approximately 38 line km. The survey is confined to the northern half of the Mohave Gold Project and covers approximately 3.7 km2 where historical drilling, soil surveys and historic and recent rock chip sampling programmes have outlined large areas of gold mineralization.

Graham Harris, CEO and Director, commented, "We are pleased to have engaged TMC to complete an IP survey over the northern half of our Mohave Gold Project. The survey will test for the continuation at depth of the gold-mineralized structures detected at surface and test for stacked zones. In addition it is hoped that the survey will test for blind gold zones under alluvial cover and assist in drill target definition."

The IP survey is situated where historical drilling, soil surveys and historic and recent rock chip sampling programmes have outlined large areas of low sulfidation epithermal gold mineralization in mostly flat lying structural zones of quartz-calcite veins, stockworks and breccia zones. The recent rock chip sampling and geological mapping completed by M3 Metals (see M3 Metals press release dated May 6, 2020) and BMG (see BMG press release dated June 9, 2021) suggest the potential for a vertical stacking of parallel structural zones that may contain anomalous quantities of gold and silver. Historic drilling typically did not extend beyond 35m deep and this geological model of zone stacking was not tested in the past. The IP programme is designed to test the stacking model down to approximately 300m as the geological mapping and rock chip sampling has shown a strong correlation between quartz-calcite mineralization in the flat lying structures which have the potential to generate resistivity anomalies. In addition, the same mapping and sampling has identified oxidized pyrite box-works in the footwall and hangingwall to the mineralized zones which has the potential to generate chargeability anomalies at depth below the oxide zone where sulphide minerals should be preserved. Results for the IP survey will be incorporated into the project database and will be useful tools for the targeting of drillholes testing the depth extensions of the surficial gold mineralization.

This news release has been reviewed by Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo, Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

