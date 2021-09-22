Finastra introduces Total Lending Home to deliver access to its lending solutions via a single entry point

New interface eases transition from on-prem to cloud-based applications by serving as a single access point for the Total Lending product suite

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has launched Total Lending Home, a new cloud-based portal to launch and manage the Total Lending suite of solutions. Current lending products available through the Total Lending Home portal include Fusion LaserPro, Fusion DepositPro, Fusion Compliance Reporter and ProSign Online, with additional lending products to follow.

"Lending departments struggle to maintain their focus on lending while simultaneously dealing with challenges relating to infrastructure, applications, processes and data," said Mitch Lucas, Vice President, Product Management, Development & Legal, Finastra. "Moving to the cloud can help alleviate these burdens, but brings its own challenges related to the transition. Finastra is committed to making the transition to the cloud as easy as possible, while also providing a state-of-the-art user interface to help facilitate the journey."

Benefits of the portal include a single sign-on, powered by Microsoft's secure Azure Active Directory, for all Finastra's Total Lending products; the ability to view data from various products for deeper insights and better loan processor efficiency; and value-adding services, such as a repository for regulatory news. The portal provides a clean and consistent user interface to clients using multiple Finastra solutions. Most significantly, as Finastra migrates its various lending solutions to the cloud, Total Lending Home will serve as the bridge to ease clients' cloud journeys, by serving as a single access point for the Total Lending product suite.

According to a recent report from IBM, 91% of financial institutions are actively using cloud services or plan to within the next six to nine months. Finastra already has its flagship U.S. core banking solution, Fusion Phoenix, and its mortgage solution, Fusion Mortgagebot, on the cloud. Now Finastra's other lending solutions are beginning the journey to the cloud with Total Lending Home. The platform serves as the bridge to transform its on-premise applications to cloud technology, hosted on Finastra's private Azure cloud.

Total Lending Home is available at no charge for users of Finastra's Total Lending solutions.

