Masterbatch Market Size to Reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Activities Across Building and Construction Industry and Rising Demand for Masterbatch in Consumer Goods are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global masterbatch market size was USD 11.17 Billion in 2020, and market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by rising demand for improving fuel-efficiency in vehicles, rapid growth in building and construction industry, rising demand for masterbatch in consumer goods applications, and increasing use of polyester fiber in the textile industry globally.

Drivers: Increasing demand for masterbatch in food product packaging

Masterbatches find application to impart specific functionalities and properties to plastics such as strength, durability, and better visual appeal for packaging purposes and to prevent food spoilage or damage caused to products and attract customer appeal. BOPET masterbatch is widely used in production of packaging products with enhanced tensile strength, chemical stability, and reflectivity for use in food packaging. BOPP masterbatch film possesses fatigue resistance and high conformability and finds usage in labelling, packaging, and graphics applications. Also, BOPP film delivers excellent moisture resistance, tensile strength, and optical clarity, which are necessary in the food packaging industry.

Restraints: Limitations associated with masterbatch

A key restraint of color masterbatch in production processes of plastics is that it uses more space than pure forms. Also, inadequate coloring pattern dispersion is a significant drawback associated with color masterbatch, as it is provided in premixed composition.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/802

Growth Projections

The global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization, and rising emphasis on use of masterbatches in plastic/polymer- based products to create varied hue and special color effects and to differentiate end-products through improved aesthetics.

COVID-19 Direct Impacts

Covid-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the masterbatch industry due to imposed lockdown measures and disruption of supply chain. This has severely affected procurement of raw material for masterbatch production, as well as its supply. A halt in automotive production and construction projects, which are among the leading applications of masterbatch, as well as shutdown or decrease in production in several other industries requiring plastic packaging materials has led to decrease in revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations

A key trend prevailing in the market is increase in investment in research and development for incorporating antimicrobial technology masterbatch to provide added benefits to consumers. This coupled with rising disposable income are some key trends observed in the market.

Geographical Outlook

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period, due to presence of large consumer base of plastic goods, and growth of end-use industries such as construction, textiles, automotive, consumer goods, and packaging. Additionally, revenue from the market in the region is expanding significantly due to increased demand for masterbatches from countries such as India and China and presence of leading market players.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy]@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/802

Strategic Initiatives

In August 2018. LyondellBasell, which is a leading market player, made an announcement about the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc., which is a firm engaged in high-performance plastic composites, compounds, powders, and masterbatches.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Among the product type segments, the black segment contributed a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Black masterbatch offers several benefits such as high jetness, durability facing extreme weather conditions, superior dispersion, electro-static conductive grades, UV protection, and food contact acceptable grades.

Among the polymer segments, the polypropylene segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to increasing use of polypropylene filled masterbatch to decrease manufacturing cost, enhance strength, improve elongation, and enhance printability of packaging materials.

Among the industry vertical segments, automotive segment revenue is expected to expand at the fastest rate over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use of lightweight plastic components and increasing need to reduce manufacturing costs of vehicles.

Some major companies included in the report are LyondellBasell Industrial NV, Plastika Kritis SA, Avient Corporation, Tosaf Group, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Americhem Inc., Hubron International, PENN Color Inc., and Vanetti SPA.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/masterbatch-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global masterbatch market on the basis of product type, polymer, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

White



Black



Color



Additive



Filler

Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polypropylene



High-density Polyethylene



Low Density Polyethylene



Polyvinyl Chloride



Polyethylene Terephthalate



Polystyrene



Polyurethane



Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Building & Construction



Packaging



Automotive



Textile



Consumer Goods



Agriculture



Others

Avail Limited Time Discount on Geosynthetics Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/802

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

a. U.S

b. Canada

c. Mexico

a. U.S b. c.

Europe

a. German

b. U.K

c. France

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Sweden

g. BENELUX

h. Rest of Europe

a. German b. U.K c. d. e. f. g. BENELUX h. Rest of

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

a. b. c. d. e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

a. b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Israel

e. Rest of MEA

Read Blogs Articles offered by Emergen Research:

The global bioplastics market size was valued at USD 8,231.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 25.27 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%. . The bioplastics market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-use applications, such as packaging, textile, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, agriculture, and building & construction.

The Global Polyolefin Market was valued at USD 180.0 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 310.0 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Growing innovation in plastic technologies, adoption of low-cost interior furnishings in cars, and stringent commercial standards regarding carbon emissions are the primary factors driving the market.

The Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market size was valued at USD 9.58 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 16.53 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand from the manufacturers of adult and baby diapers in developing economies and surging demand for female hygiene products due to growing awareness regarding hygiene.

The Global Water quality monitoring market size was valued at USD 3.80 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 5.38 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The market is mainly driven by growing government initiatives and funding for pollution control and monitoring.

The Global Polysorbate Market size was valued at USD 1,015.0 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,425.3 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%. The polysorbate market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for skincare products, makeup bases and foundations, and fragrance powders.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-masterbatch-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg