Jessica Kane's leadership is aimed at creating new levels of value and exceptional customer experience for PRO's global clients

PRO Unlimited, the integrated workforce management platform provider, is pleased to announce that Jessica Kane, former Accenture Senior Managing Director, has joined the executive team as its new and first ever Chief Client Officer, effective immediately.

In her role at PRO, Kane will lead and expand the global team responsible for creating strategic integrated workforce solutions for clients, transforming their businesses at scale and pace, to achieve exceptional business results. Kane will also lead the Global Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem Partners program for PRO where she will establish and manage relationships with key strategic partners, thus expanding the company's global footprint and increasing client value.

"Jessica is uniquely qualified to define, attract and develop the future workforce with a focus on building skills that will shape the market in the years to come," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO at PRO Unlimited. "Because of her experience in the Accenture Talent and Organization Practice, she understands how to help clients evolve their talent ecosystem to source talent differently; create agile learning cultures to train talent more efficiently; and enable organizational change to new behaviors and ways of working for our highly digital, post-COVID future."

Kane's career spans over two decades of senior leadership workforce experience with global cloud companies and professional services firms. She has worked with many of the world's most admired brands, advising executives and senior leadership on strategic human capital management and growth initiatives. Most recently, Kane served as the Senior Managing Director at Accenture where she was responsible for leading the company's North America Talent Organization Cloud Change Acceleration practice. Prior to joining Accenture, Kane was the Global Vice President of Consulting, Content and Industry Solutions for Cornerstone OnDemand. Before that, Kane was a key member of SuccessFactors' leadership team that launched a successful IPO in 2001, which was later acquired by SAP for $3.6B in 2013.

"Joining PRO Unlimited is an incredible opportunity. In the workforce management world, we have never seen a moment so challenging, which inspires us to tap into creative ways of addressing current trends," said Jessica Kane, CCO at PRO Unlimited. "Our clients require our ingenuity to design and develop integrated workforce management strategies to help them adapt to the present reality and unlock their potential, enabling organizations to increase speed, agility and innovation by reimagining their total workforce."

Kane is an industry speaker, researcher and has been recognized with a "Women of Influence" award from the Silicon Valley Business Journal. She has been a lifelong champion of human rights and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Additionally, Kane served as the Global PRIDE Executive Sponsor for Accenture's Communications, Media and Technology business group, as well as a DEI Executive Advisor for Kesem.org, the largest national organization dedicated to supporting children impacted by a parent's cancer.

Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Integrated Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

