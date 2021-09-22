Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent cryptocurrency custody service provider, announced today that it has recruited two highly accomplished technology executives to its leadership team: Feras Aslan as Chief Technology Officer, and Matt Pierce as Senior Vice President, Client Solutions.

Aslan and Pierce, together with Brane's Vice President, Product, Christian Desjardins, will build on Brane's success in developing, implementing, and customizing digital asset custody technology for regulated financial institutions - securing the world's transition to blockchain.

Aslan joins Brane from global financial services firm Morningstar, where he most recently served as Chief Technology Officer, Americas Ex-US, responsible for leading the company's Canada and LATAM technology teams. Prior to joining Morningstar, Aslan acquired extensive experience in the Canadian financial sector in senior technology roles at DBRS, Scotiabank, and RBC. He holds a graduate degree in Information Management from IAU with a diploma in Computer Engineering from Seneca College, and a master's certificate in project management from The George Washington University School of Business.

As Chief Technology Officer, Aslan will drive Brane's continued leadership in developing blockchain-native, compliance-focused, and highly flexible crypto custody technology.

Pierce brings over 20 years of international experience leading multidisciplinary teams in the design and launch of innovative solutions and new ventures in information technology and business services. A graduate of Duke University's Master of Business Administration program, his previous roles include Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solution Sales & Marketing at NEC Corporation of America, Vice President of Technology Solutions at MD Financial Management, and Chief Advisor, Business Solutions Delivery at Export Development Canada.

In his new role at Brane, Pierce will lead all phases of project scoping, delivery, and implementation of Brane's custody solutions for a growing roster of financial services clients.

"A growing number of Canadian, U.S., and global financial institutions are looking to Brane as the independent, reliable, and trusted partner for their crypto custody and related technology solutions," said Jerome Dwight, Brane's President and the former CEO of Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian operations. "Adding further bench strength to Brane's outstanding team, Feras and Matt will play key roles in successfully executing on these opportunities and positioning Brane's innovative, highly secure custody technology for global growth."

"As mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to accelerate, financial institutions of every size face growing pressure to provide their clients with crypto services. Brane is perfectly positioned to partner with banks, asset managers, and investment dealers as a trusted custody technology provider," said Aslan. "I'm thrilled to be a part of Brane's mission, bringing security and assurance to the crypto financial ecosystem."

"I was drawn to Brane by the company's outstanding crypto custody technology solutions, backed by an exceptional team of leaders from technology, banking, and government," said Pierce. "I'm excited to work with that team to drive client success, develop new partnerships, and build Brane into a global crypto custody powerhouse."

For more information:

Emile Scheffel

(343) 961-3318

emile@brane.ca

Founded in 2017, Brane Inc. is an independent, carbon neutral, Canadian crypto custody service provider helping institutional clients unlock the opportunities of blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its core digital asset custody technology, is third-party certified to stringent global standards including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, and NIST CSF Tier 4, and insured against theft and crime.

