Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We got involved with Datatrak about five years ago," said Tabatabai. "We saw a good opportunity but a company that needed to change its direction," he added. "For the last five years we have been focused on expanding the product offerings, which is now complete."

"What makes Datatrak's Enterprise Cloud platform so special?" asked Jolly. "A recent article in the US Library of Medicine shows that decentralized trials, without an eClinical platform, is estimated to double the cost of data management without any benefit of site and lab data," explained Ward. "This marriage of decentralized trials through hybrid models within eClinical platforms is driving a lot of attention to us; there is a lot of excitement in the marketplace."

"What makes your company a compelling story?" asked Jolly. "What drew us initially to the stock is that it is at the crossroads of two huge trends," shared Tabatabai, adding that these include life sciences and the increasing demand for digital solutions.

"What does the future look like for Datatrak?" asked Jolly. "I think in terms of our industry, this is just the beginning of a lot more attention and money being dedicated to it," said Tabatabai, before elaborating on the Company's investment potential given their current low market cap. "We are also in a position where we are having a huge technological development in life sciences," he added. "The COVID vaccines have been a major pivot for that, so we think that will lead to a lot more drug development, which will mean more treatments and cures for things that have troubled humanity, more people will get access to clinical trials, and it should become more affordable."

"How do your solutions make money?" asked Jolly. "We empower Contract Research Organizations as channel partners and value-added resellers to extend our software through their professional services," said Ward. "We don't have to design the trial and test it and implement it for you; we have global resellers who can do that for you with any language or skill set," he explained. "We're now looking to the future of clinical R&D with business intelligence using artificial intelligence and machine learning for predictive analytics from the data we capture," said Ward. "Datatrak is announcing the introduction of Business Intelligence within our platform later this year."

About Datatrak International, Inc.

Datatrak International, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider of enterprise cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry. Datatrak's unified eClinical solutions and related services help improve cost and time efficiencies for the clinical trials industry. Datatrak built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform and expanded this concept to include services delivery via Datatrak's Clinical and Consulting Services group. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Preclinical and Phase I - Phase IV drug and device studies in multiple languages throughout the world. Datatrak is located in Cleveland, Ohio, and College Station, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.datatrak.com.

