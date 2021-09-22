Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to be the exclusive skincare and body care retailer at both the Vancouver, BC and San Diego, California Christmas Markets.

The Vancouver Christmas Market is located at Jack Poole Plaza outside the Vancouver Convention Centre by the Olympic Cauldron and is Western Canada's premier Christmas market. Sweet Earth is one of 80 businesses selected to participate in the market, which provides gift ideas, authentic German / Austria treats and beverages, and Christmas entertainment. The Christmas Market is the Company's first direct retail expansion into Canada and will feature 8 popular products, just in time for the Christmas season:

Women's Products: Organic CBD Invigorating Turmeric Neem Body Scrub

CBD Hydrating Oat & Honey Facial Cleanser

Organic CBD Lip Balm Men's Products: Hemp Shaving Cream

Hemp Beard & Mustache Oil

Hemp Styling Balm Unisex Products: CBD Muscle Recovery Rub

Organic CBD Hydration Cream Note: Follow links to learn more about the products

The Company is also excited to participate in San Diego's Christmas Market, which is to be held at Petco Park Stadium, in partnership with the San Diego Padres. The San Diego Christmas market features local and European artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage and is a fitting setting to showcase the Company's CBD line. While the Company will feature 5 CBD and 3 hemp products in Vancouver, all San Diego products will be CBD focused.

Sweet Earth looks forward to retailing its products in time for Christmas, to educate consumers on CBD usage and to showcase its online shopping portals.

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD cigarettes that are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com.

