Spinnaker Pole Market to Reach $1.25 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research.

Surge in demand for luxury tourism, rise in disposable income, and shift toward alternative sources of energy drive the growth of the global spinnaker pole market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Spinnaker Pole Market by Material (Aluminum, and Carbon), Boat Length (Small boat, Midrange boat, and Big boat), Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline) and Application (Professional Sports, and Cruising): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global spinnaker pole industry generated $450.1 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.25 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in demand for luxury tourism, rise in disposable income, and shift toward alternative sources of energy drive the growth of the global spinnaker pole market. However, high costs associated with yacht charter hinder the market growth. On the other hand, change in sailboat and yacht infrastructure present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (280 Pages with More Insight):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8623

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to strict lockdowns, which have forced almost all sectors to shut down their operations. This has hampered manufacturing and production activities of spinnaker pole.

The demand for spinnaker poles from various end-use industries has declined drastically during the initial stage of the pandemic.

However, the market rapidly recovered after the manufacturing facilities were back with full production and operation capacity.

The aluminum segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the aluminum segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global spinnaker pole market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for sailing across the world. However, the carbon segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in sailing activities.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Spinnaker Pole Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8623

The online segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global spinnaker pole market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to huge offers and discounts on e-commerce sites. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of the offline segment.

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global spinnaker pole market. This is because Europe produces the most spinnaker poles and exports them to other countries. Moreover, this region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8623

Leading Market Players:-

AG+Spars

Allen Brother LTD

Axxon Composites

Competition Composites Inc.

CST composites

Hoel Composites

Offshore Spars Co.

Selden Mast AB

Sparcraft

Z Spars UK.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Aluminum Cladding Panels Market - Global aluminum cladding panels market is projected to reach $9,707.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Construction Equipment Rental Market - Global construction equipment rental market is expected to reach $106,422.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Construction Equipment Market - Global construction equipment market size is expected to reach $261,047 million in 2027, from $184,500 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Heavy Construction Equipment Market - The heavy construction equipment market is projected to reach $2,40,496.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Marine Alternators and Motors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Marine deck cranes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg