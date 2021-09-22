Acquisition of live commerce software pioneer Go Instore will give B2C brands faster connection-to-conversion experiences in-store and online

Emplifi, a leading unified customer experience platform, today announced the acquisition of Go Instore, a UK-based video powered retail platform. Go Instore enables live commerce by connecting online customers with in-store product experts using immersive HD live video. Their leading-edge video technology provides brands with a new channel via which they can engage with and serve their customers, strengthening Emplifi's omnichannel approach meeting customers, wherever they are.

With the addition of Go Instore, Emplifi Social Commerce Cloud is leading the way in the commerce market as the platform of choice for customer experience-focused brands. Today more than ever, brands need the ability to deliver livestream shopping experiences, as well as provide stand-alone livestream solutions to enable them to build faster connection-to-conversion experiences for their audiences. Live video can be used to provide customers with a number of personalized services, including sessions ??virtual stylists, fashion consultants, product experts or sales people -- or use it to host one-to-many streamed video events from your own website or via social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram for product launches, seasonal campaigns or influencer marketing promotions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Go Instore into the Emplifi family with their outstanding people, platform, culture and fantastic customers," said Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. "This acquisition marks another important milestone on our journey towards being the CX platform of choice for brands who want to give their customers great experiences at every touchpoint on their journey. We're excited to start helping brands connect and convert consumers more quickly and directly through the power of livestream video and social media."

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Emplifi to deliver even more powerful shopping experiences across our client's websites and social channels," said André Hordagoda, Co-Founder, Go Instore. "Emplifi's vision, innovation, and speed-to-market align perfectly with Go Instore. Together we will accelerate retail transformation with social commerce." added Aman Khurana, Co-Founder, Go Instore.

Go Instore, which is headquartered in London, has 60+ employees and more than 100 global clients, including Currys, Marks Spencer, Pandora, Signet Jewelers, Samsung, HP and many more.

With the addition of live commerce technology, Emplifi continues its fast-paced go-to-market strategy. Coming off the recent rebranding and fusion of Astute Solutions and Socialbakers companies, Emplifi's acquisition of Go Instore helps strengthen its position as a CX leader and provides brands with an end-to-end platform for social marketing, social commerce and omnichannel service and care.

About Emplifi:

Emplifi is a leading unified CX platform that brings marketing, commerce and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 7,000 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company and McDonalds, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.

