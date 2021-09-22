The Haryana-based renewables company, which is part of a bike and motorbike manufacturing conglomerate, will be paid $0.1025/kWh by the Bangladeshi government for the electricity that will be generated by a 50 MW plant in Khulna district, with the power purchase deal running for 20 years.Indian solar developer Hero Future Energies Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore, has been given the go ahead to construct a 50 MW solar plant in southern Bangladesh's Khulna district. Hero, part of the Haryana-based Hero Motors Co bike and scooter manufacturing group, will partner with Panamanian-registered investment company ...

