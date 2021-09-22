DPS Group - Boston: DPS Group Tapped by Oncorus to Design GMP Clinical Manufacturing Facility

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on viral immunotherapies building out state-of-the-art, 88,000 square foot facility in Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has been selected by Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, to design a 88,000 square foot Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) viral immunotherapy clinical manufacturing facility on the Innovation Park campus located at 4 Corporate Drive in Andover, Mass.

Oncorus is focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company is advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on its oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (oHSV) and Synthetic viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy Platforms.

The facility is intended to provide a comprehensive solution for Oncorus' Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) development needs, enabling the manufacture, quality, control, and supply of clinical-grade viral immunotherapies for investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies and clinical studies. Oncorus anticipates the first phase of the facility's buildout will be completed in 2021, including process development and quality control, with CQV completion and GMP multi-product manufacturing capabilities and full operation commencing in the first half of 2023. Oncorus plans to continue partnering with contract manufacturing organizations to provide additional support and capacity.

"We selected DPS due to its robust history performing specialized design services in the life sciences industry," said Brett Belongia, PhD, vice president of CMC operations at Oncorus. "This new GMP viral immunotherapy clinical manufacturing facility demonstrates our commitment to advance innovative treatment solutions aimed at improving outcomes for cancer patients, and our desire to contribute to the long-term success and impact of the Massachusetts biotech sector."

As developer of the schematic design and construction documents for this facility, DPS is providing architectural, process and MEPFP engineering services in a phased approach for the lab, office, cGMP clinical manufacturing and warehouse design for this exciting chapter in the company's development. As Oncorus' CQV partner, DPS authored its project Commissioning and Validation Master Plans, and is providing system start-up and commissioning services in the lab and office portion of the facility. These efforts will directly support future Qualification and Validation efforts in the GMP manufacturing suites to be built in 2022. This will be a multi-product, flex facility for Oncorus' strong pipeline of curative product with the capacity for future expansion and both clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as contingent staffing solutions.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 46 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,000 people in 16 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

