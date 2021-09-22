- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk is preparing to start a phase 3 trial for its Mim8 haemophilia drug, according to data the company posted on ClinicalTrials.gov.
- • The study is investigating how Mim8 works compared to other medicines in people with haemophilia A, who either have inhibitors or do not have inhibitors
- • Mim8 is a new medicine that will be used for prevention of bleeding episodes
- • Mim8 works by replacing the function of the missing clotting factor VIII (FVIII)
- • The study is estimated to start on Dec. 3
- • Novo Nordisk has not yet publicly released data from the phase 2 trial for this drug
- • Novo is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 3
