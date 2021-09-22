Fact.MR: Application in Wastewater Treatment will guarantee Steady Growth for Sodium Percarbonate Market through 2031

- Coated Sodium Percarbonate Demand to Soar, Giving Tailwinds to Sales in Textile and Laundry Industries

- The sodium percarbonate market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers sodium percarbonate demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including type and end use. It also highlights strategies adopted by market players to increase sodium percarbonate sales.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global market for sodium percarbonate is projected to exhibit moderate growth in terms of value over the forecast period 2021-2031.

The market will gain from improving scope for applications in laundry, textile, and chemical industries. Also, surging need for wastewater treatment is pushing demand for sodium percarbonate.

Besides these, as sodium percarbonate is admissible for use in conventional and organic aquaculture, demand in fish farming is expected to grow at a moderate pace over the forthcoming years.

Among various types, coated sodium carbonate is gaining significant traction owing to high demand for long-term storage capacity across various end-use industries. As per Fact.MR, sales in this segment will continue soaring owing to the increasing demand from laundry and textile industries.

The long-term impact of COVID-19 outbreak is forecast to create conducive environment for market growth due to increasing demand for disinfectants and cleaning supplies.

Regionally, the East Asia market accounts for the highest share in the global market and is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace over the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, the demand in South Asia and Oceania is increased at 2% CAGR over the course of the assessment period.

"Increasing investments in research and development activities aimed at improving the production of sodium percarbonate are expected to create lucrative opportunities growth. The market also is expected to gain from the rising demand for bleaching agents from laundry and textile industries" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Sodium Percarbonate Market Survey

South Asia and Oceania market is likely to register steady rate of growth on account of expansion of the textile industry, chemicals, and laundry industries.

and Oceania market is likely to register steady rate of growth on account of expansion of the textile industry, chemicals, and laundry industries. East Asia market is estimated to grow at a moderate pace over the forthcoming years, yet it will continue holding dominance in the global market.

market is estimated to grow at a moderate pace over the forthcoming years, yet it will continue holding dominance in the global market. Demand in India and China is forecast to grow at a rapid pace owing to burgeoning demand for sodium percarbonate in water treatment and pulp & paper industries.

and is forecast to grow at a rapid pace owing to burgeoning demand for sodium percarbonate in water treatment and pulp & paper industries. Based on type, the demand for uncoated type is projected to account maximum sales in the market.

Key Drivers

Increasing use of sodium percarbonate for waste water treatment will remain a chief growth driver.

Rising demand for cleaning and disinfectant products is accelerating the growth of the sodium percarbonate market.

Competitive Landscape

Sodium percarbonate manufacturers are focusing on various organic and inorganic strategies to expand their global footprint.

For instance, in 2020, Latour Capital announced the acquisition of Solvay's Barium & Strontium and sodium percarbonate businesses. This acquisition is focused on streamlining Solvay's portfolio while lowering the Group's footprint by exiting its position in niche technical-grade chemicals market.

Some of the leading players operating in the sodium percarbonate market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Solvay

Evonik

OCI

Kemira

.JSC Khimprom

Ak-Kim

Hodogaya

Jinke Chem

Hongye Chem

Boholy Chem

Shangyu Jiehua

Wanma Chem

Hexing Chem

More Valuable Insights on Sodium Percarbonate Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global sodium percarbonate market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on sodium percarbonate market with detailed segmentation:

Type

Coated

Uncoated

End Use

Laundry

Cleaning (Industrial & Household)

Water Treatment

Chemicals

Textiles

Pulp & paper

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

and Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Sodium Percarbonate Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for sodium percarbonate market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into sodium percarbonate demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Sodium percarbonate market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Sodium percarbonate market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

