



LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Scout Gaming, the world's leading global provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports, Sportsbook, Fantasy betting and other related sport-betting products, has entered into a partnership with eFanGage, a joint venture between SCCG Management and Backal Hospitality Group of New York, to deliver the latest in venue-based simulated social sportsbook, fantasy sports and esports for bars, restaurants, stadiums, and arenas across the U.S.eFanGage will deliver a Free to Play (F2P) Fantasy sports software solution, designed to engage venue patrons through peer-to-peer competition and rewards within the physical locations of sports and entertainment focused venues and beyond.All these activities are performed in the context of social fantasy sports and sportsbook content and contests popular to today's sports entertainment consumers and presented through familiar and fun games. Under the free to play model, guests can earn venue branded virtual currency which can be exchanged for a variety of purposes including perks, discounts, food and beverage, or goods, either online or at participating venues.Andreas Ternstrom, Chief Executive Officer at Scout Gaming, said, "I'm glad that we can add another deal with our new social sportsbook. Arthur Backal is well-reputed in the hospitality sector and his ideas with eFanGage are groundbreaking.""Sports betting has risen sharply across the country, and we see this as the perfect bridge for us to onboard new fans and participants in an exciting and interactive way," says Arthur Backal, Co-Founder of Efangage.Arthur Backal, Co-Founder of eFanGage, and Founder of Backal Hospitality Group said, "We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Scout Gaming. Together, we will deliver innovative technology containing a flexible gaming platform to enable social engagement towards our assets and many others, including restaurants, bars, and other hospitality venues. Sports betting has risen sharply across the country, and we see this as the perfect bridge for us to onboard new fans and participants in an exciting and interactive way."Stephen Crystal, Co-Founder at eFanGage, and Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, said, "Quite simply, high quality brick and mortar venues capture the vitality of social engagement around live and virtual sports that cannot be replicated with a purely online presence. The timing for this experience is perfect, as the hospitality sector looks to recover from COVID-19 and address the massive pent-up demand for fan engagement, enhanced by the latest technology."About Backal Hospitality GroupBackal Hospitality Group (BHG) is a recognized and respected leader in New York's make-it-happen hospitality community. With over three decades in the business, BHG Founder Arthur Backal is an expert in all aspects of dining, hospitality, and gatherings to celebrate and has managed, operated and/or owned over 20+ event spaces including iconic hotels, restaurants, and renowned venues throughout New York City. Businesses that Backal currently operates and/or owns include VERSA Restaurant and Rooftop in the Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel; Apella, an Alexandria Event Space and Riverpark located on the edge of the East River; Event Management Firm State of the Art Enterprises; events at the Mandarin Oriental New York; CNVS Event Space located in the Hudson Yards district; AOG Design; and Cellar Dog in the West Village. In addition to operating restaurants and luxury event spaces, Backal recently introduced curated experiences for individuals and smaller groups to experience in a safe way during COVID-19 including Hampton Road Trip, offering customized food and wellness programs, along with lifestyle events that can be brought to client's own homes, complete with a private chef, small event catering and personalized experiences. For more information on BHG, visit https://backalgroup.com. Follow BHG on Instagram @BackHospitalityGroup and LinkedIn.About eFanGageeFanGage is a specialist software systems company lead by Arthur Backal of New York City, NY, focused on the Hospitality Industry and venue specific customer loyalty and engagement solutions, as a joint venture with SCCG Management.About SCCG ManagementSCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. https://sccgmanagement.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-managementAbout Scout Gaming Group.Scout Gaming Group is a multiple award-winning licensed and regulated premium provider of B2B Fantasy Sports & Sportsbetting. The company offers a flexible and customizable sports entertainment platform with the core pillar being the network-based Fantasy Sports solution (SGN) and a fully-managed Sportsbook capable of being tailored to market needs, whether real money Fantasy Sports, odds-based sports wagering or Free2Play. Technology and operations are 100% proprietary, having developed from the ground up and operated in-house, - allowing for virtually any sport, league, or game format to be offered. The company has achieved several industry-first's such as the world's largest globally pooled DFS network (SGN), Fantasy Matchups, Bet-on-my-team, Player Odds and the world's first natively integrated DFS and Sportsbook solution - all via one single integration. The Group has 100+ employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Bergen, Norway, and Lviv, Ukraine and Malta. Scout Gaming is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.Contact Redeye ABCertifiedadviser@redeye.se / Tel: +46 (0)8 121 576 90.Contact BGH Media RelationsShin-Jung Hong: ShinJung@nicholaslence.com / Cell: (617) 413-7880Megan Levi: Megan@nicholaslence.com / Cell: (817) 899-0207Contact Scout Gaming GroupAndreas Ternstrom, CEOE-mail: andreas.ternstrom@scoutgaminggroup.com / Tel: +46 706 770 660 /Billy Degerfeldt, CFO & Investor RelationsE-mail: billy.degerfeldt@scoutgaminggroup.com / Tel: +46 758 16 68Contact SCCG ManagementStephen A. Crystal / Tel: +1 702-427-9354Visit us on social media:https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-management/Source: Plato Data IntelligenceSource: SCCG ManagementCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.