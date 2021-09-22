Award Winners celebrated at the Duty of Care Summit, focusing on 'Empowering the Future of Workforce Resilience: Redefining Duty of Care in a COVID-19 World'

The International SOS Foundation has unveiled the 2021 Duty of Care Awards winners. Now in its fifth year, the awards celebrate and share best practice in the commitment of organisations to protecting their people, at home and away. To watch the 2021 Summit and Awards on-demand, register here.

The awards received outstanding entries from organisations across 29 countries and 24 industries, showcasing their exceptional achievements and Duty of Care commitments in protecting their global workforce. Winners were selected by a panel of sector-leading expert judges from a host of internationally recognised organisations, including the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and International Code of Conduct Association (ICoCA).

This year, the 2021 Duty of Care Awards featured two new special categories. 'COVID-19 Agility and Response' and 'COVID-19 Ambassador' formally recognise the most inspiring initiatives and contribution taken by an organisation and a single individual in the face of the global pandemic.

Arnaud Vaissié, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of International SOS, comments, "We are at a critical point in the evolution of Duty of Care. This has seen rapid acceleration in the past year. Since the International SOS Foundation last hosted this event, in 2019, we have all lived through extraordinary times. No-one had foreseen the impact that COVID-19 has had on the global community, the economy and business operations. It has shaken many organisations to the core, and we will continue to see rapid and varying change."

"I am proud to say that the Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary as ambassadors for Duty of Care this year. We are very grateful to all those, who have supported the Foundation over the years and will continuously drive its impact of the future of Duty of Care."

We will continue to celebrate organisations and individuals who have shown great commitment to Duty of Care. I am always impressed at the calibre of all the entries. This years' have even excelled my expectations."

John Denton, Secretary General of ICC and Head of Judges, "Thank you to the International SOS Foundation for giving me the opportunity to be this year's head of judges and for my ten other respected and diligent judges for providing their expertise and reviewing this year's awards entries. Although this year has presented exceptional challenges for organisations and individuals alike, it is still extraordinary to have received so many high-quality entries. The submissions have been exemplary in demonstrating resilience amidst the COVID-19 world."

Joe Vasquez, Senior Vice President, Global Accident and Health for CHUBB, gold sponsor of the Awards, said, "We are excited to be sponsoring the COVID-19 Agility Response and Innovation categories in the Duty of Care Awards. Celebrating the resilience, versatility, and innovation of organisations in this most challenging of years. The Awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on all the outstanding efforts these organisations have made, to share their stories and recognise their successes. At Chubb, good corporate citizenship lies at our core how we practice our craft of insurance, how we work together to serve our customers, how we treat each other, and how we work to help make a better world for our communities and our planet."

The winners, by category, are:

2021 Duty of Care Awards Winners Winner Sector Location Award Category Fortune Brands Home Security, Inc. Consumer Discretionary United States COVID-19 Agility Response TechnipFMC Oil Gas Malaysia Communications Emma Lindsay, ChampionX Technology/Energy United Kingdom COVID-19 Ambassador Genpact Professional services India Inclusion and Diversity Bank of Papua New Guinea Banking Papua New Guinea Innovation Iluka Resources Mining Australia Remote Resilience Sioen Industries Consumer Discretionary Belgium Sustainability

NOTE: Commentary on the winners, judges' comments and commended can be found here.

The International SOS Foundation is proud to present Chubb as Gold sponsor of the 2021 Duty of Care Awards Summit and have the supporting sponsorship of the following organisations in order to make this event possible: CWT, Marsh, Marsh McLennan Agency MMA, Mintra and Workplace Options.

To learn more visit www.dutyofcareawards.org.

