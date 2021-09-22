Anzeige
WKN: A2DRTZ ISIN: LU1598757687 Ticker-Symbol: ARRD 
Xetra
22.09.21
17:35 Uhr
25,710 Euro
+1,070
+4,34 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,71525,85518:00
25,69525,84518:00
ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal cancels 50 million treasury shares

22 September 2021, 17:20 CET

In line with the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 8 June 2021, the Board of ArcelorMittal has decided to cancel 50 million treasury shares to keep the number of treasury shares within appropriate levels. This cancellation takes into account the shares already purchased under the US$2.2 billion share buyback announced on 29 July 2021.

As a result of this cancellation, ArcelorMittal will have 982,809,772 shares in issue (compared to 1,032,809,772 before the cancellation).

Details on share buyback programs can be found at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback-program

With reference to article 14 of the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securitiesand on the Company's website under "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure".


