Key highlights

Exclusive Networks is a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies.

Global offering of approximately 366 million euros, and up to approximately 421 million euros in case of full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering is made of (i) an issuance of shares by Exclusive Networks amounting to approximately 260 million euros and (ii) a sale of shares by existing shareholders amounting to approximately 106 million euros which may be increased to approximately 161 million euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

Offer price set at 20 euros per share, implying a market capitalisation of approximately 1.8 billion euros.

Strong demand from high quality institutional investors, in France and abroad.

Exclusive Networks shares will start trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment A, on September 23, 2021 on a when-issued basis ("promesses d'actions").

Exclusive Networks S.A. ("Exclusive Networks" or the "Company", ticker symbol EXN), a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies, announces the success of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in view of the admission of its shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR0014005DA7, ticker symbol EXN).

The success of the Offering reflects strong demand from leading French and international institutional investors. Based on the offering price of 20euros per share, the market capitalisation of Exclusive Networks would amount to approximately 1.8 billion euros.

Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Networks, said:

"Cybersecurity has never been more relevant to business leaders, state heads and consumers. Exclusive Networks has a mission to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future. Our IPO is a natural step in our evolution and will accelerate our simple, proven strategy: to extend our international reach, expand our services offering and add value to our existing customer and vendor relationships. It will also enable us to continue acquiring companies that complement our culture, capabilities and reach.

We will continue investing in our talented cybersecurity specialist teams, who are the key to our success. I would like to personally thank not just our people, but also the vendors and channel partners we work with every day. None of this would be possible without their commitment to innovation, which has driven Exclusive Networks' growth from a small private company two decades ago to the global cybersecurity specialist we are today and a 36% gross sales CAGR since 2013. We plan to continue to capture the long-term growth drivers in the cyber market, and our IPO is an important step for us to achieve that goal."

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies, providing services to accelerate the sale of cybersecurity disruptive and digital infrastructure technologies on a global scale. Exclusive Networks helps cybersecurity vendors scale their businesses globally, and offering channel partners (such as value-added resellers, system integrators, telcos and managed service providers) expertise, disruptive technologies and services to fit the needs of their corporate customers. Exclusive Networks also works with several vendors offering solutions in specific sub-segments beyond cyber.

Exclusive Networks excels by combining global scale with local execution. With offices in 40 countries and the ability to service customers across five continents and in over 150 countries, Exclusive Networks, headquartered in France, offers a "global scale, local sale" model. This model enhances performance in local operations by providing both global and local support. This approach has enabled Exclusive Networks to (i) develop one of the world's broadest portfolios of cybersecurity solutions from over 240 leading vendors and (ii) develop a worldwide customer base, consisting of over 18,000 VARs, SIs, Telcos and MSPs, indirectly serving more than 110,000 end-customers. Over the period from 2018 to 2020, Exclusive Networks engaged in business in more than 124 countries.

Exclusive Networks' approach enables vendors to adopt a simple and agile go-to-market model in relation to their cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions, while benefitting from Exclusive Networks' local expertise and market knowledge in each jurisdiction where it operates. Exclusive Networks' scale is equally important to its customers as their own end-users may be located in multiple regions of the world. In addition, Exclusive Networks helps its customers through its expertise in vendor selection as cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions become ever more complicated and keep evolving in the face of increasing cybersecurity threats.

Rationale for the IPO

The IPO mainly aims to support the Group's development and growth strategy focused on:

(i) Continuing to drive the underlying growth of existing vendors in current geographies;

(ii) Adding new geographies for existing vendors;

(iii) Attracting new vendors to its existing services and solutions offering;

(iv) Expanding its services and solutions offering to serve customers' needs; and

(v) Pursuing value-accretive M&A.

Final terms of the Offering

Price of the Offering

The price of the Offering is set at 20euros per share.

This price implies a market capitalisation of Exclusive Networks of approximately 1.8billion euros.

Size of the Offering

13,000,000 new shares were issued by the Company, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately 260 million euros.

5,295,307 existing shares were sold by Everest UK Holdco Limited (a Permira entity), HTIVB (a legal entity ultimately controlled by Olivier Breittmayer) and certain managers, employees and former employees of the Company, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately 106 million euros.

existing shares were sold by Everest UK Holdco Limited (a Permira entity), HTIVB (a legal entity ultimately controlled by Olivier Breittmayer) and certain managers, employees and former employees of the Company, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately 106 million euros. Sale of up to 2,744,296 additional existing shares (representing a maximum of 15.00% of the total number of shares offered in the Offering) by Everest UK Holdco Limited and HTIVB if the overallotment is exercised in full, resulting in additional gross proceeds of up to approximately 55 million euros. The over-allotment option is exercisable until 22 October 2021.

Out of the total number of shares offered in the Offering, 303,456 shares were allocated to the French public offering (OPO).

Evolution of the share capital

Upon completion of the reorganisation and of offering, Exclusive Networks' shareholding structure will be as follows:

Shareholders After the offering and without exercise of over-allotment option After the offering and including full exercise of over-allotment option Number of shares (1) % of capital and voting

rights Number of shares (2) % of capital and voting rights Everest UK HoldCo Limited 52,769,166 57.7% 50,534,742 55.2% HTIVB 12,041,381 13.2% 11,531,509 12.6% Others (incl. management) 8,370,682 9.2% 8,370,682 9.2% Public Float 18,295,307 20.0% 21,039,603 23.0% Total 91,476,536 100.0% 91,476,536 100.0%

(1) Number of shares in the Company's share capital after taking into account the reorganization and new shares issued as part of the Offering.

(2) Number of shares in the Company's share capital after taking into account the share capital reorganization and new shares issued as part of the Offering.

Free Float

Free float will represent approximately 20% of Exclusive Networks' share capital post-Offering, and could increase to approximately 23% of Exclusive Networks' share capital in case of full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Lock-up agreements

180 calendar days after the Offering Settlement Date for the Company, Everest UK Holdco Limited and HTIVB and 360 days after the Offering Settlement Date for the Managers, subject to certain exceptions.

Timetable of the Offer

Conditional trading of Exclusive Networks shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is expected to start on 23 September 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Paris time).

Settlement and delivery of shares offered in the Offering is expected to occur on 27 September 2021.

Financial intermediaries

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

BNP PARIBAS, Citigroup and Société Générale are acting as Joint Bookrunners.

Lazard is acting as independent financial advisor.

Publicly available information

Copies of the French prospectus that has been approved by the AMF on 14 September, 2021 under the number 21-399, consisting of (i) a registration document approved on 3 September, 2021 under the number I.21-044, (ii) the supplement to such registration document approved on 14 September 2021 under the number I.21-050, and (iii) a securities note and a summary of the French prospectus (included in the securities note), are available free of charge upon request to the company at Exclusive Networks, 20 quai du Point du Jour, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Exclusive Networks (www.exclusive-networks-ir.com/ipo/).

The Company draws the public's attention to the risk factors contained in Chapter 3 of the registration document and in Section 2 of the securities note. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, reputation, financial condition, results of operations or prospects of the Group, as well as on the market price of the Company's shares.

