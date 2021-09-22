Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to extra distribution in Svenska Handelsbanken AB

The following information is based on a press release from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SHB A, SE0007100599) published on September 21, 2021 and may be subject to change. SHB A shareholders will receive one (1) Industrivarden AB class A (INDU A) share for each sixty-five (65) shares held in SHB A. The scheduled Ex-date is October 22, 2021. Nasdaq will treat this event as Stock Distribution of another Security. Please refer to section 2.6.2. in " CorporateActions Manual" for more information on the treatment. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016620