WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Frankfurt
22.09.21
08:03 Uhr
0,293 Euro
+0,002
+0,69 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding public information about Klaipeda Prosecutor Office civil claim concerning AB "Klaipedos nafta" shares granted to employees

Public sources of information provided that the Klaipeda Prosecutor Office has submitted a civil claim against AB "Klaipedos nafta" (KN) on a ground of protection of public interest. As suggested by the media, a civil claim is concerning shares granted to employees in 2019.

KN granted the shares to employees in 2019 according to the Rules for granting shares, which were approved in the general shareholders meeting. Relevant link: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b4561c449403dd0740cf7ee2c12302f9d&lang=en

KN has not received a civil claim, thus is unable to provide any comments on the issue.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 614 82665


