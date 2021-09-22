Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Frankfurt
22.09.21
17:28 Uhr
21,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2021 | 18:08
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ14BX56

Issuer Name

GAMESYS GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Merrill Lynch International

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.700941

1.239189

7.940130

8712713

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.927618

5.011347

8.938965


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BZ14BX56


7352950


6.700941

Sub Total 8.A

7352950

6.700941%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

15314

0.013956

Sub Total 8.B1


15314

0.013956%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

31/01/2022

N/A

Cash

4888

0.004455

Swaps

13/05/2022

N/A

Cash

173

0.000158

Swaps

24/05/2022

N/A

Cash

500000

0.455663

Swaps

06/07/2022

N/A

Cash

2366

0.002156

Swaps

08/07/2022

N/A

Cash

99904

0.091045

Swaps

11/07/2022

N/A

Cash

62386

0.056854

Swaps

19/07/2022

N/A

Cash

250000

0.227832

Swaps

29/07/2022

N/A

Cash

422746

0.385260

Swaps

16/11/2022

N/A

Cash

1986

0.001810

Sub Total 8.B2


1344449

1.225233%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

6.355659


6.373415%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA




Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association




10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

No

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665156/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
