Highlands College In-Residence Program Welcomes Dr. Dharius Daniels

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Highlands College is excited to continue their In-Residence Program with Influencer-In-Residence, Dr. Dharius Daniels. As an acclaimed speaker, author, coach, and certified emotional intelligence specialist, Dr. Daniels will be an inspiration to students as he encourages them to become the best version of themselves through their work and opportunity to be at Highlands College, a biblical higher education institution in Birmingham, Alabama.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Dr. Dharius Daniels join us here at Highlands College," says Pastor Mark Pettus, President of Highlands College. "Our main priority is to educate our students and help them reach their fullest potential by preparing them for an impactful career in ministry. Therefore, it's important that we bring in the brightest, most innovative thinkers and leaders to share their wisdom and experiences with our students to encourage and inspire them to become tomorrow's leaders."

The In-Residence Program is a cross-functional group of esteemed leaders investing their expertise and experience in Highlands College students to build more well-rounded leaders. The purpose of the program is to expose students to various leadership approaches to educate, equip, and empower them to be leaders in their chosen ministry fields. This is one of the most differentiated elements of the Highlands College curriculum, as students have the opportunity to learn from top visionaries.

The program officially kicked off in Fall 2020 with founding and senior pastor of Life Church, Craig Groeschel and continued in Spring 2021 with the leader of the Passion Movement, Pastor Louie Giglio. The school looks forward to continuing this enriching program on September 23rd with Dr. Daniels.

About Highlands College

Highlands College is a biblical higher education institution that exists to supply the Church with leaders of competence, character, and spiritual maturity, holistically trained to lead lives of eternal impact by fulfilling the Great Commission. For more information, visit highlandscollege.com .

