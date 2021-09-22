21Shares Announces Listing of Six Additional Crypto ETPs on Deutsche Boerse XETRA

Firm is first and only to give investors access to 10 crypto listings in Germany

September 22, 2021 - 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of six additional cryptocurrency ETPs for a total of 10 on Deutsche Boerse XETRA, Germany's top trading venue for exchange traded funds. The new crypto ETPs include Solana ETP (Ticker: 21XL GY), Polkadot ETP (Ticker: PDOT GY), Cardano ETP (Ticker: DADA GY), Stellar Lumens ETP (Ticker: XLME GY), Tezos (Ticker: 21XZ GY), and the Crypto Basket Index ETP (Ticker:21XH GY).

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares said, "We are pleased to expand crypto investment opportunities in Germany, as one of our key markets, where we are the first and only firm providing such a comprehensive product suite. This development underscores our commitment to helping investors safely access crypto assets, now and in the future."

The six Xetra-listed crypto ETPs emphasize 21Shares' leadership in crypto ETP innovation and its research-driven product development approach:

Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL) is the world's first and only crypto index tracker listed in Europe HODL. It tracks the investment results of the Messari Index and is comprised of the top five cryptocurrencies.

Solana ETP (SOL) was the fastest ETP in 21Shares' history to reach $100 million assets under management as of September 13. The SOL token utilizes the highly functional open-source project to provide additional yield by validating transactions on the Solana blockchain.

Tezos ETP (XTZ) is Europe's only traded Tezos ETP and provides additional yield for investors through staking rewards. XTZ token enables peer-to-peer transactions and smart contract deployments.

Polkadot ETP (DOT) is the first, largest and most traded ETP in Europe. The DOT token leverages the connector of blockchains to remove barriers to entry for newcomers to the cryptocurrency industry.

Cardano ETP (ADA) is Europe's only traded Cardano ETP. The ADA token maximizes the open source blockchain to provide a platform for implementing smart contracts and other decentralized protocols.

Stellar Lumens ETP (XLM) is Europe's only traded Stellar Lumens ETP. XLM token provides investment access to this blockchain protocol that makes it easy to send digital currency to fiat money domestically and across borders.

More data-driven insights about these crypto assets and many others are available on 21Shares website: 21shares.com/research

As of September 1, 2021, 21Shares manages more than $1.8 billion in 15 cryptocurrency ETPs and 75 listings, including the world's only ETPs tracking Binance, the Crypto Index Basket and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Cardano). Its crypto ETP products are listed on eight regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.

About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products.



