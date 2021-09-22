DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Director/PDMR Transaction

Moscow, Russia - 22 September 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr. Ron Sommer 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary registered shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 Sale of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 28.1205 391,823 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 391,823 shares Price RUB 11,018,258.67 22 September 2021 e) Date of the transaction Moscow Exchange f) Place of the transaction

