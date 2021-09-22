Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Tradegate
22.09.21
20:03 Uhr
6,700 Euro
+0,150
+2,29 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7006,80020:40
6,7006,75020:44
Dow Jones News
22.09.2021 | 19:28
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 22-Sep-2021 / 19:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Director/PDMR Transaction

Moscow, Russia - 22 September 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Dr. Ron Sommer 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Member of the Board of Directors 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Sale of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price           Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 28.1205        391,823 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      391,823 shares 
       Price                            RUB 11,018,258.67 
                                     22 September 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 

Investor Relations   Public Relations 
Nikolai Minashin    Sergey Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 
n.minashin@sistema.ru  kopytov@sistema.ru

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 122779 
EQS News ID:  1235317 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235317&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

SISTEMA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.