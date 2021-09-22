Soffli: Embracing The Ethical Clean Beauty Movement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / These days, "clean beauty" is all the rage in the beauty industry. But while any brand can call its products "clean," some companies may be misleading their customers. To truly live up to that term, the products you put on your skin should be free of harmful ingredients such as parabens and artificial fragrances, while also using non-toxic ingredients. In this way, clean products are healthy for both the environment and for the people using those products.

Minji Cho, founder of Soffli , has built the business on the premise that today's women are increasingly knowledgeable about healthy ingredients - both in terms of what they put into and onto their skin - as well as passionate about protecting the earth and all of its inhabitants.

Here are just a few reasons why Soffli is the leading clean beauty brand of 2021:

Commitment to Ingredient Limits

Want to understand what a revolution Soffli's determination to keep each product to 15 or fewer ingredients is? Pick up any skincare product at a drugstore or high-end beauty counter. It's not uncommon to find 50 ingredients in that small jar of serum or toner.

So what's left out of Soffli products? As it turns out, nothing that actually makes any of them work less effectively. Instead, what's missing are the unnecessary ingredients other brands use to add color, scent or texture to the product. Companies often rely on these to provide a particular sensory experience that actually could undermines the effective ingredients or end up irritating skin.

Quality of Ingredients

Soffli's rejection of extraneous ingredients isn't just for the sake of minimalism. Just as more health-conscious consumers are shying away from foods with endless ingredient lists, they're also understanding that ingredients can be absorbed into the system through topical application. After all, the skin is the body's largest organ!

Yet each of the building blocks of Soffli products are chosen not just because they are vegan, clean and cruelty-free, but also because they are renowned for their effectiveness.

Cho and her team have pared down each product's ingredients list to those which researchers agree are the most effective at skincare. These include Vitamin C, as well as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and amino acids, which combine to provide deep hydration while brightening the skin and reducing sun damage.

Soffli masks, for example, are based on bamboo charcoal sheets known for their detoxifying properties, then infused with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and amino acids for hydration and nourishment.

Another tried-and-true stalwart of the skincare industry are Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs). While it may sound a bit scary, this combination of gentle acids is renowned for natural exfoliation and firming benefits.

Thanks to Cho's connection with South Korea's innovative beauty industry, she has been able to perfect Soffli's own formulations. Through painstaking research, Cho and her team developed the perfect combination of clean and effective ingredients that work harmoniously together.

Cruelty Free Principals

Along with being healthy for their users, Soffli products are also kind to the earth's non-human inhabitants! All of the ingredients used in the products are vegan. In addition, Soffi does not do animal testing of any kind.

We're proud to be certified by PETA for our animal test-free and vegan practices. In addition, certification has been designated to Soffli from Leaping Bunny, an organization of eight leading agencies, including Beauty Without Cruelty, the Humane Society of the United States, and Animal Alliance of Canada.

Commitment to the Future through Charitable Giving

It's always a good feeling to know that the money you're spending on protecting and beautifying your skin will also have another impact. Cho was inspired by the commitment of the "Newman's Own" brand of food products that donates 100 percent of its profits to charity. Soffli makes the same commitment with its line of skincare products.

Any profits above the basic costs of running the business and producing its products are given to charities. "Our sole purpose is to increase our profits to be able to increase our charitable donations," notes Cho.

Just as choosing the cleanest and most effective ingredients is the main tenant of Soffli products, its "100 percent profits to charity pledge" centers around health as a basic human right. With that in mind, Soffi's donations are focused on organizations that provide medical care and other aspects of wellness, especially to minorities, women, children and animals.

Challenging "Willingness to Pay" Tactics

Soffli refuses to exploit the growing consumer passion for cruelty free, vegan and clean skincare products. Although these can be costlier to produce than their mass market counterparts, Soffli believes in saving money by marketing directly to consumers, rather than in cutting corners with its products.

The result is a superior line of skincare products consumers can feel good about using, without worrying about the excess costs. After all, quality skincare products aren't occasional luxuries. They should be part of a daily regime that nourishes your skin and staves off the effects of aging - all while being cruelty free and kind to the planet. Explore which products are right for your skin today or keep up with Soffli on social media:

