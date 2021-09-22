Vertex Energy, Inc.: Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the proposed acquisition of the Mobile refinery ("Mobile") located in Mobile, Alabama from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, Shell Oil Company and Shell Chemical LP ("Shell"), subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc.

The planned transition of commercial operations from Shell to Vertex remains on-schedule. The transaction is currently expected to close during the first quarter 2022, subject to regulatory clearance, financing, and various closing conditions.

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is a specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks and marketer of high-quality refined products. Vertex is one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA) and Heartland (OH). Vertex also co-owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydro-processing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of Group II+ and Group III Base Oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.

