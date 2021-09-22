Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2021) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC Pink: VIBEF) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a leading vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce Mary Ellen Schrock has joined Vibe as a strategic advisor to develop its visionary brand strategy, identity, marketing, and strengthen Vibe's compelling digital experiences.

As Vibe's Brand Evangelist, Mary Ellen will determine immediate, actionable steps intended to add value, produce growth, build strategic partnerships, and create immersive digital experiences for the Company.

"Mary Ellen has demonstrated a successful track record of award-winning work with some of the world's largest brands, she will play a significant role in the evolution of the company's multi-brand business strategy," said Mark Waldron, CEO of Vibe.

Additionally, Vibe recently added Chris DiNatale as Brand Manager for Hype Cannabis Co. A cannabis enterprise veteran having been at the forefront of the industry since its legalization in California, Mr. DiNatale's extensive experience includes managing large-scale cannabis farms and executive management with a cannabis cartridge manufacturing firm with state-wide distribution. Chris is a true cannabis connoisseur, with experience in cannabis sales, marketing, brand development, distillation, extraction, and logistics.

"I am thrilled to be part of a team that is committed to producing the most potent, pure, and flavorful cannabis products in the industry while building a brand that is recognizable and known for quality" stated Chris DiNatale.

About Mary Ellen Schrock

Mary Ellen's career began in NYC on Madison Avenue working in advertising as an Art Director, and honed her brand-building expertise in LA's entertainment industry as an agency Creative Director. She is the founder of Floh Creative, where her focus has been on empowering brands and businesses for growth, and she brings a track record of team building, strategic acumen, and award-winning creative firepower.

The recipient of numerous industry awards, she has been responsible for overseeing creative and brand strategy for elite brands such as Coca-Cola, Sony, and FedEx, in addition to launching brand image campaigns for thought leader Oprah Winfrey and Lotus Cars. She has left her mark with entertainment studios Disney and Warner Brothers, leading them to expand into new digital platforms and develop brand strategy, merchandising, and integrated partnerships.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, California focused, multistate (MSO) cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana and Vibe CBD products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe by California brand.

