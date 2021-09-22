Head of Cellular Genetics at Wellcome Sanger Institute

Director of Research at the Cavendish Laboratory, University of Cambridge

Co-Founder of the international Human Cell Atlas consortium (HCA)

World leader in computational applications to single cell genomics and human health

Transition Bio, Inc., (the Company) announced today that Dr. Sarah Teichmann FmedSci FRS, has joined the Company as a Scientific Co-Founder.

Dr. Teichmann is Head of Cellular Genetics and Senior Group Leader at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, with additional roles as Director of Research at the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge, and Senior Research Fellow at Churchill College.

Dr. Teichmann joins fellow founding scientists of the Company: Professor David Weitz, the Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics and Applied Physics at Harvard University, Professor Tuomas Knowles, Professor of Physical Chemistry and Biophysics at the Department of Chemistry and Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge, and Professor Peter St George-Hyslop, OC, FRS, FRSC, FRCP, a member of the University of Toronto's Department of Medicine as well as Experimental Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge. Dr. Samuel Cohen, a former research fellow in Biophysical Chemistry at the University of Cambridge and visiting fellow at Harvard University, is also a Founder of the Company.

"The addition of Sarah as a Scientific Co-Founder will further accelerate our existing groundbreaking work in the field of Condensomics and the build out of our capabilities," said Kelly Martin, Executive Chairman and a Founder of the Company. "As a world-renowned thought leader and pioneer in deep data and machine learning, including computational applications to human health, Sarah's contribution to our efforts will be immediate."

Martin commented further, "From a scientific leadership and breakthrough innovation standpoint, the combination of our scientific team of doctors Weitz, Knowles, Hyslop, and now Teichmann is as good as it could possibly get. Each of these individuals is the best in their respective fields and, through the integration of their work, will align to create the leading technology and data company in the rapidly emerging field of condensates cell biology."

Dr. Teichmann is co-founder and co-leader of the global Human Cell Atlas initiative, which uses single cell genomics and spatial methods to create a highly detailed map of the human body, like a human 'Google map' that researchers can zoom into to understand every human cell type. With more than 2000 members from over 75 countries, this consortium is transforming the current understanding of human health and disease. Her work focuses on the development of computational methods to explore genomics and biology to deliver novel insights into disease and influence the development of new therapeutics.

Dr. Teichmann is a Distinguished Fellow of the International Society for Computational Biology.

A Fellow of the Royal Society, Dr. Teichmann is also an EMBO member and fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, and her work has been recognized by several prizes, including the Lister Prize, Biochemical Society Colworth Medal, Royal Society Crick Lecture, and EMBO Gold Medal.

ABOUT TRANSITION BIO

Transition Bio is developing one-of-a-kind technologies for biomolecular condensate analysis. Through our CondensomicsTM platform, our goal is to build a drug discovery engine based on the latest advancements in biophysics and artificial intelligence. We harness droplet microfluidic approaches and cellular platforms to characterize condensates with unprecedented scale and precision, resulting in the mapping of condensates and their modulation, in molecular detail. Our proprietary datasets feed in to algorithms that we use for target discovery, target validation and drug design.

