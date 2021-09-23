Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
Achtung - Der Gold-Tweet! Förderung - Verdopplung - Kursverdopplung?
23.09.2021 | 01:40
87 Leser
Foxconn Partners with Appear Inc. for New Graphene Fast-Charge Battery Technology

Appear Inc. gains key industry validation as disruption technology leader

TAIWAN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxconn and Appear Inc. Announce Partnership to accelerate the expansion of Appear's Graphene Battery technology in consumer electronics and electric vehicles.

Foxconn, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, and Appear Inc., a technology leader that is accelerating the fast charge-Graphene battery, today announced their manufacturing partnership. Together, the companies will accelerate Appear's global expansion by utilizing Foxconn's world-leading manufacturing capabilities to introduce new levels of manufacturing capabilities and scale for Appear's proprietary battery technologies.

Appear Inc. has the reputation in technology circles for creating unique and innovative products. The partnership with Foxconn is a win-win. This cooperation will cover Appear's know-how, technology, performance and networks in the energy industry. Foxconn will provide recognized product development capabilities and speed in the field of smart manufacturing.

"We are very excited to partner with Foxconn," said Prashant Rurs, Founder and CEO at Appear Inc. "Our elite, innovative, futuristic technology together with Foxconn's unmatched manufacturing and quality control practices will take the industry by storm."

Appear's engineers meticulously developed its fully flexible graphene battery before bringing it to commercial production. Graphene, which is similar to graphite, is pure carbon and has revolutionized many areas of manufacturing with its unique properties. Graphene is lightweight, stronger than steel, and one of the most conductive materials in the universe. These properties are the key to Appear's proprietary applications for its groundbreaking Fast Charge Technology. Its graphene-enhanced Li-ion batteries provide exceptionally long lifespans, high capacities and faster charging times, while remaining incredibly safe and light.

For more information, visit www.appearhome.com?, www.foxconn.com

