Signature Devices, Inc.: Signature Devices, Inc Announces the Public Disclosure of Its Financial Data and Other Company Changes

LANDER, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Signature Devices, Inc. (OTC PINK:SDVI) announced the release of its financials and detailed information about the company on the Pubco Info website https://www.pubco.info/members/signature-devices-inc/ in accordance with SEC rules for Alternate reporting companies with respect to the 15c2-11 amendments taking place on September 28th, 2021. The Pubco Info website allows the company to disclose profile information and the company has posted Financials for Q3 & Q4 2019, Q1-Q4 2020, and Q1-Q2 of 2021. The company plans on posting all quarterly data publicly on the Pubco info website and the financials are posted by year in the document https://www.pubco.info/members/signature-devices-inc/document/folders/6/.

Signature Devices has also reacquired Graffiti Entertainment and elected Roger Arias to the board of Directors. Roger, a game industry veteran, is the CEO of Graffiti and will run operations to build out the portfolio of games. Graffiti Entertainment has also received an investment of $50,000 into the company to embed AI Processing into the company's games.

Signature Devices has also shut down the Innovo Technologies business and the Nano 101 businesses as those businesses were no longer viable due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the inability to source parts and resources since March of 2020. The company will now focus the business on the embedded cryptocurrency space, which is impervious to the effects of the pandemic or other disasters resulting in shutdowns or lockdowns.

"The company has decided to go back to its roots and acquired a majority interest in Graffiti Entertainment," said Charles Townsend the Interim CEO of Signature Devices, Inc. "Graffiti Entertainment will allow the company to not only start making games again but to enter into the cryptocurrency space both with embedded A.I. processing and in the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) gaming space".

