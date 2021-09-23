Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

23 September 2021

Acorn Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors are pleased to declare a further interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 December 2021 of 7.5p per Ordinary Share representing substantially all of the estimated revenue reserves as at 22 September 2021 and in connection with the proposed scheme of reconstruction of the Company detailed in the circular published today.

Subject to the Proposals (as defined in the Circular) being implemented, it is not anticipated that there will be any further dividends paid by the Company.

The above dividend has not been deducted from the NAV, as at 22 September 2021, published today.

Ex-Dividend Date30 September 2021

Record Date1 October 2021

Payment Date8 October 2021

Dividend per Share7.5 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

For information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498