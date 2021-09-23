Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
WKN: A140K4 ISIN: SE0005392537 Ticker-Symbol: 7ST 
Frankfurt
23.09.21
08:02 Uhr
2,304 Euro
+0,074
+3,32 %
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2021 | 08:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Soltech Energy Sweden AB (485/21)

Trading in Soltech Energy Sweden AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The
last trading day is September 27, 2021. 

Short name:  SOLT BTA  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016785406
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 233311   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank ABon +46
8 463 83 00.
