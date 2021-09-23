Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Soltech Energy Sweden AB (485/21)

Trading in Soltech Energy Sweden AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is September 27, 2021. Short name: SOLT BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016785406 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 233311 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank ABon +46 8 463 83 00.