Embracer Group AB: Share split in Embracer Group

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 September 2021, the annual general meeting in Embracer Group AB resolved on a share split 2:1 whereby an existing A share and an existing B share each will be split into two new shares respectively. The board of directors was also authorized by the annual general meeting to determine the record date for the split.

The board of directors has determined that the record date for the split of the shares in the company will be 30 September 2021. The last day of trading in the company's shares before the share split is 28 September 2021. The first day of trading in the company's shares after the share split is 29 September 2021.

The share split will be carried out automatically through Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action.

New ISIN codes for the A share is: SE0016828503 and the B share: SE0016828511.

The number of shares after completion of the share split will be 1,014,949,830, divided on 66,798,274 A shares and 948,151,556 B shares (before the share split 507,474,915 shares in total). The quota value of each share will be changed from approximately SEK 0.0027 to approximately SEK 0.0013.

For additional information, please contact:



Lars Wingefors, Co-founder and Group CEO of Embracer Group AB

Tel: +46 708 47 19 78

E-mail: lars.wingefors@embracer.com

About Embracer Group



Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console, and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment, and Easybrain. The Group has 80 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 8,500 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser: info@fnca.se; +46-8-528 00 399.

