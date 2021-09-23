Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
23.09.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Cary Group to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, September 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Cary Group Holding AB's shares (short name CARY) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Consumer Discretionary segment
and is the 133rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets*
in 2021. 

Cary Group is a leading vehicle glass repair and replacement provider offering
sustainable car care solutions in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, UK and Spain. 

Today, Cary Group has grown to become a market leader in the Nordics with a
growing presence in Europe with over 520 workshops and with brands such as Ryds
Bilglas, Svenska Bussglas, Mobile Windscreens, Crashpoint, Cary and Ralarsa.
The company was founded in Sundsvall, Sweden by the Ryd family in 1947. 

"This day marks a major milestone in Cary Group's 70-year history," said Anders
Jensen, CEO of Cary Group. "All our employees have contributed to our
successful European expansion and the customer offering that constitutes our
strong market position. Cary Group's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm will give us
even better conditions to accelerate our growth and strengthen our market
position in Europe." 

"We are happy to welcome Cary Group as they list on the Stockholm Main Market,"
said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Cary Group has
demonstrated how a well-laid strategy benefits long-term development. Their
national presence has expended, and they can today consider themselves an
international company with a stable client base. We look forward to follow
their journey as a listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
