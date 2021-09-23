Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Cary Group to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, September 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Cary Group Holding AB's shares (short name CARY) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Consumer Discretionary segment and is the 133rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Cary Group is a leading vehicle glass repair and replacement provider offering sustainable car care solutions in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, UK and Spain. Today, Cary Group has grown to become a market leader in the Nordics with a growing presence in Europe with over 520 workshops and with brands such as Ryds Bilglas, Svenska Bussglas, Mobile Windscreens, Crashpoint, Cary and Ralarsa. The company was founded in Sundsvall, Sweden by the Ryd family in 1947. "This day marks a major milestone in Cary Group's 70-year history," said Anders Jensen, CEO of Cary Group. "All our employees have contributed to our successful European expansion and the customer offering that constitutes our strong market position. Cary Group's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm will give us even better conditions to accelerate our growth and strengthen our market position in Europe." "We are happy to welcome Cary Group as they list on the Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Cary Group has demonstrated how a well-laid strategy benefits long-term development. Their national presence has expended, and they can today consider themselves an international company with a stable client base. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com