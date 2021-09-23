Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cary Group Holding AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (173/21)

On request of Cary Group Holding AB (publ), company registration number 559040-9388, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from September 23, 2021. The company had 93,333,150 (ordinary and preference) shares as per 22 September 2021. Short Name: CARY ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 113,848,996 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016609671 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 235059 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 4010 Automobiles & parts -------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis September 23, 2021 up to and including September 24, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information, see page 28 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB