Aryballe, the pioneer in digital olfaction, announced today it has appointed Pierre Chauvineau as its new Chairman of the Board. Aryballe's board provides the company with business and technological guidance based on combined decades of digital technology, healthcare, science, and consumer executive experience.

With three decades of leadership in enterprise and startup environments, Chauvineau joins Aryballe to provide assistance and guidance as the company transitions into a period of mass production and widespread adoption of its digital olfaction sensors. He brings a diverse range of international corporate and startup experience in evolving deep tech startups into product and commercialization phases.

"Aryballe is fortunate to have Pierre's deep expertise as we move into this next phase of technological expansion and deploy our products at scale," said Sam Guilaumé, Aryballe CEO. "His experience advising the strategic growth of companies on a similar trajectory as Aryballe, across an international landscape, will be an asset as we continue to expand our customer base and industry applications."

Chauvineau began his career with Medtronic where he spent 20 years working in roles including country manager and head of multiple regional business units. In 2010, he joined Cameron Health, a venture-backed company based in California, and stayed with the company through its acquisition by Boston Scientific (BSC). He went on to serve as the head of BSC's largest business unit in EMEA for five years. He has also served in various startup advisory roles including on boards, and as an academic advisor to universities across Europe on business and innovation topics.

Aryballe is a strong, innovative company that is well-positioned for significant growth in the digital olfaction market," said Chauvineau. "Aryballe's technology has incredible potential for commercialization across varied industries and I'm excited to work with Aryballe's executive team to continue innovating in this space."

Chauvineau will assume the position of Chairman of the Board from Jean-Christophe Simon, who has held the position since 2018 and has successfully guided the company through several critical milestone events including the launches of the DOAC and the NeOse Advance for Aryballe's customers in food, flavor and fragrances. Simon will continue to support Aryballe in an advisory capacity on IP and technology issues.

"Jean-Christophe has been instrumental in advancing Aryballe's vision" said Guilaumé. "We are grateful for his leadership and welcome his ongoing expertise as he continues to serve Aryballe in an advisory role."

About Aryballe

Based in Grenoble, France and founded in 2014, Aryballe combines biochemistry, advanced optics and machine learning to mimic the human sense of smell. The company's premier product offering, NeOse Advance, uses silicon photonics technology to detect, record and recognize odor data, which powers improved decision making for R&D, quality control, manufacturing and end-user experiences. Aryballe Suite, the company's cloud-enabled software, enables customers to intuitively access and customize analysis of odors based on their unique needs. With operations in France, South Korea and the USA, Aryballe works with global leaders in automotive, consumer appliances, food manufacturing and flavor fragrances.

