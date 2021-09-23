Holiston Media Reveals the Winners of This Year's Global Forex Awards 2021 - Retail

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the biggest names in forex join the list of winners in this year's Global Forex Awards 2021 - Retail, one of the world's leading awards for the forex and financial industries.
Now in their fourth year, The Global Forex Awards 2021 - Retail celebrate those forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.
The awards highlight those businesses at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses, with 58 categories comprising of global award winners, as well as regional award winners which cover specific territories, including Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
"We have set out to create the most transparent and trustworthy awards for the global forex retail industry and this year's have been the most successful to date with more nominations and votes than ever before," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "Each of this year's winners have been voted for by their peers and customers and chosen for their world class service; winning an award is a fantastic mark of trust and success in this highly competitive industry."
The public voting process for the awards took place throughout July 2021 with over 31,000 votes cast from over 4,000 unique voters. This year's category winners are as follows:
Award Category - Global
Best Affiliate Programme - Global
RoboForex
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Global
AMarkets
Best Forex Customer Service - Global
Tickmill
Best Forex EA - Global
Forex Forest
Best Forex ECN Broker - Global
KEY TO MARKETS
Best Forex Educational Resources - Global
Eightcap
Best Forex Educators - Global
Axiory Intelligence
Best Forex Fintech Broker - Global
ATFX
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Global
INFINOX
Best Forex Media Provider - Global
GAME CHANGERS MAGAZINE
Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global
FXCM
Best MT4 Broker - Global
ATFX
Best MT5 Broker - Global
RoboMarkets
Best Forex Partners Programme - Global
HotForex
Best Forex Technology Provider - Global
Exclusive Markets
Best Forex Trade Execution - Global
KEY TO MARKETS
Best Forex Trading Experience - Global
KVB Prime
Best Forex Trading Innovation - Global
ADSS
Best Forex Trading Platform - Global
Saxo Bank
Best Forex Trading Support - Global
Accuindex
Best Value Broker - Global
FP Markets
Most Transparent Forex Broker - Global
Hantec Markets
Most Trusted Forex Broker - Global
XM
Global Forex Newcomer of the Year
AximTrade
Global Forex Broker of the Year
XM
Award Category - Africa
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Africa
INFINOX
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Africa
AximTrade
Best Forex Trading Experience - Africa
FXTM
Best Forex Trading Platform - Africa
ThinkMarkets
Best Forex Trading Support - Africa
FXTM
Best Value Broker - Africa
Pepperstone Markets Kenya Limited
Most Transparent Forex Broker - Africa
Hantec Markets
Most Trusted Forex Broker - Africa
Hantec Markets
Award Category - Asia
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Asia
Samtrade FX
Best Forex Fintech Broker - Asia
Mitrade
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Asia
AximTrade
Best Forex Trading Experience - Asia
Tickmill
Best Forex Trading Platform - Asia
AximTrade
Best Forex Trading Support - Asia
IG
Best Value Broker - Asia
AMarkets
Most Transparent Forex Broker - Asia
Axiory
Most Trusted Forex Broker - Asia
HotForex
Award Category - Europe
Best Forex Affiliate Broker Programme - Europe
Axi
Best Forex Fintech Broker - Europe
IEXS
Best Forex Trading Experience - Europe
FP Markets
Best Forex Trading Platform - Europe
FXCM
Best Forex Trading Support - Europe
Eightcap
Best Value Broker - Europe
RoboMarkets
Most Transparent Forex Broker - Europe
FXCM
Most Trusted Broker - Europe
RoboMarkets
Award Category - Middle East
Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Middle East
INFINOX
Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Middle East
ATFX
Best Forex Trading Experience - Middle East
Tickmill
Best Forex Trading Platform - Middle East
ADSS
Best Forex Trading Support - Middle East
Accuindex
Best Value Broker - Middle East
Pepperstone Financial Services (DIFC) Limited
Most Transparent Forex Broker - Middle East
Axi
Most Trusted Forex Broker - Middle East
ADSS
This year's Global Forex Awards 2021 - Retail are sponsored by: Accuindex, AMarkets, ATFX, AximTrade, Axiory, Eightcap, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, Hot Forex, IEXS, INFINOX, Key to Markets, KVB Prime, Mitrade, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Tickmill and XM.
"We'd like to congratulate all of this year's winners who have proven that they are at the very top of their game in the global forex retail industry. The Global Forex Awards 2021 - Retail are a true benchmark for success that will not only impress potential new customers, but will also boost existing client comfort and loyalty." concludes Mike.
Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.
To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com.
For more information on Holiston Media and visit www.holiston.com.