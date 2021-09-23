Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021

WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
Tradegate
23.09.21
10:31 Uhr
385,20 Euro
+8,00
+2,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 24 September 2021 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,681,084 shares (DKK 65,681,084)    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        3,969 shares (DKK 3,969)         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,685,053 shares (DKK 65,685,053)    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     1,800 shares at DKK 337.40,  
            ·     1,875 shares at DKK 939.50,  
            ·     144 shares at DKK 1,145.00, and
            ·     150 shares at DKK 1,210.00   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                  
----------------------------------------------------------------





___________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016704
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
