Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 24 September 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,681,084 shares (DKK 65,681,084) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,969 shares (DKK 3,969) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,685,053 shares (DKK 65,685,053) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 1,800 shares at DKK 337.40, · 1,875 shares at DKK 939.50, · 144 shares at DKK 1,145.00, and · 150 shares at DKK 1,210.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ___________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016704