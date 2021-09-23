Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for SECTRA AB (174/21)

Referring to the bulletin from SECTRA AB's annual general meeting, held on September 14, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 24, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: SECT B Terms: Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0014609061 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 23, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016803241 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Sep 24, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.