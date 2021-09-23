Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QESP ISIN: SE0014609061 Ticker-Symbol: 61LA 
Frankfurt
23.09.21
09:15 Uhr
96,05 Euro
+1,45
+1,53 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2021 | 09:17
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for SECTRA AB (174/21)

Referring to the bulletin from SECTRA AB's annual general meeting, held on
September 14, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 5:1.
The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 24, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SECT B   
Terms:                    Split: 5:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0014609061
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 23, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0016803241
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Sep 24, 2021



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
SECTRA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.