Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
WKN: A2PS64 ISIN: SE0013121589 Ticker-Symbol: TH9A 
Tradegate
23.09.21
09:47 Uhr
18,290 Euro
+0,565
+3,19 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2021 | 09:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Embracer Group (172/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Embracer Group AB
(Embracer Group) published on September 23, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Embracer Group held on September 16, 2021
approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by two
(2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The scheduled Ex-date is September 29, 2021.
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a recalculation options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Embracer Group (EMBRAC). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016706
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
