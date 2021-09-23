NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Embracer Group (172/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Embracer Group AB (Embracer Group) published on September 23, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Embracer Group held on September 16, 2021 approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The scheduled Ex-date is September 29, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a recalculation options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Embracer Group (EMBRAC). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1016706