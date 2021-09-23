Rio Tinto has confirmed that Energy Developments Ltd. is set to start construction of a new PV array and battery storage system that will more than triple the generation capacity at the miner's AUD 2.6 billion ($1.9 billion) bauxite mining operation at Weipa, in the Australian state of Queensland.From pv magazine Australia Brisbane-based energy producer Energy Developments Ltd. (EDL) has been contracted to build, own and operate a 4 MW solar plant and 4 MW/4 MWh battery energy storage system that will connect to the existing minigrid at Weipa on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula. Work on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...