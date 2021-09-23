Hypefactors A/S: Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Copenhagen, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 14-2021

Managers' transactioons

Copenhagen, 23. September 2021

Hypefactors has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (the market abuse regulation) of transactions related to shares in Hypefactors made by CEO Casper Janns who has acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of DKK 4,9192 per share. Total price was DKK 98,384. Please see attachment for detailed information.

----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,

e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch

Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Oaklins Denmark

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com

www.oaklins.com

Attachment