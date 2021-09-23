Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CTEK AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (175/21)

On request of CTEK AB, company registration number 559217-4659, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from September 24, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that CTEK AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The company has 42,359,550 shares as per today's date. Short Name: CTEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 49,292,936 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016798763 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 235162 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 60 Energy ------------------------------ Supersector code: 6010 Energy ------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 24 up and including September 27, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 25 and 26 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.