Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.09.2021 | 10:29
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of CTEK AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (175/21)

On request of CTEK AB, company registration number 559217-4659, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from September 24, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that CTEK AB
meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. 

The company has 42,359,550 shares as per today's date.

Short Name:               CTEK          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 49,292,936       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0016798763      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             235162         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Mid cap         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   60 Energy 
------------------------------
Supersector code: 6010 Energy
------------------------------

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 24 up and including
September 27, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the
offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed.
For further information see pages 25 and 26 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.