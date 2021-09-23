Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
23.09.2021 | 10:34
The Gunnebo Group appoints Sacha de La Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gunnebo Group CEO Stefan Syrèn has together with the Board of Directors appointed Sacha de la Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control. Sacha de la Noë will take up the position from early October. He succeeds Robert Hermans, who left the Group in May.

Sacha de La Noë has a proven track record within Gunnebo and the Entrance Control Business. During his previous 15 years at Gunnebo he successfully managed multiple leadership roles across Gunnebo's Business Units and regions, before becoming CEO of SHV Energy China, which he now is leaving to drive Gunnebo Entrance Control exciting growth journey ahead.

I am pleased to appoint Sacha de La Noë as the new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control. Gunnebo is on a transformation journey going from regional structure to a Business Unit structure by developing three independent Business Units. Sacha has wide experience driving profound change. In his role as President of Entrance Control, our fastest growing Business Unit, he will focus on business growth, customer centric innovation and transformation.", says Stefan Syrén, CEO and President of the Gunnebo Group.

I welcome Sacha de La Noë to the Gunnebo Group, and his profound experience in the Entrance Control business, driving innovation, performance and efficiency. He is a valuable contribution to the Gunnebo Group", says Håkan Karlsson, Chairman of the Board.

Sacha de la Noë will be a member of the Gunnebo Group Executive Team.

For more information:

Susanne Gerdin

Head of Group Communications
+46 70-146 84 10
media@gunnebo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gunnebo/r/the-gunnebo-group-appoints-sacha-de-la-noe-as-new-president-of-gunnebo-entrance-control,c3420206

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/gunnebo/i/gunnebo-0099,c2958605

Gunnebo 0099

© 2021 PR Newswire
