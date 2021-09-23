Linxon wins order to deliver substations in London for National Grid, UK

National Grid has awarded Linxon the substation package relating to its London Power Tunnels 2 project in the United Kingdom. This vital work will help keep Londoners connected to safe and reliable electricity supplies.

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Spring 2020, National Grid embarked upon a six-year, £1 billion project, to rewire South London via 32 km of deep underground tunnels. To connect the underground cables to the Transmission and Distribution Networks, Linxon will design, supply, install and commission connection bays at two existing National Grid substation sites, undertake modification works at two further sites and construct a new 7 bay 400/132kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation at Bengeworth Road to reinforce power supplies to South East London.

As a key enabler for the London Power Tunnels 2 (LPT2) project, Linxon will join National Grid's Project 13 Enterprise. The Enterprise model aims to boost certainty and productivity in delivery, improve whole asset life outcomes and support a more sustainable, innovative and highly skilled industry.

"We are delighted that National Grid has trusted Linxon to deliver such large scale and critical works. Our innovative approach to challenges and ability to harness new technology has shone through yet again" says Stefan Reisacher, Linxon CEO. "Linxon is excited to collaborate with the National Grid team and join the LPT2 Project 13 Enterprise, bringing our expertise in AC grids, substation high voltage technology and construction, as we collectively seek to bring surety of power supply for future generations."

The National Grid London Power Tunnels 2 project is due to be complete and fully operational in 2026 and will result in less construction disruption during construction and operation as the majority of works and assets are deep underground, yet highly accessible. Additional cables can also be installed in the tunnels to meet future power demand.

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

