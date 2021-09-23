Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 673 internationalen Medien
Dieser Pennystock wird zum Dividendenzahler?! Heute plausibler denn je!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2021 | 10:41
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kvalitena AB: Kvalitena cancels SEK 413.5 million of its 2017/2021 senior unsecured floating rate bonds

Kvalitena AB (publ) ("Kvalitena") announces that it has cancelled SEK 413.5 million of its 2017/2021 senior unsecured floating rate bonds (ISIN: SE0009664949) that were previously held in treasury, leaving SEK 305.6 million of the 2017/2021 bonds outstanding. The cancellation is made in connection with the upcoming redemption of the 2017/2021 bonds on 30 September 2021.

Kvalitena AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Harald Pousette, info@kvalitena.se, 08-121 317 00

Kvalitena AB (publ)
Strandvägen 5, 114 51 Stockholm
Reg.nr: 556527-3314
http://www.kvalitena.se/


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.