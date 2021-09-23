Kvalitena AB: Kvalitena cancels SEK 413.5 million of its 2017/2021 senior unsecured floating rate bonds

Kvalitena AB (publ) ("Kvalitena") announces that it has cancelled SEK 413.5 million of its 2017/2021 senior unsecured floating rate bonds (ISIN: SE0009664949) that were previously held in treasury, leaving SEK 305.6 million of the 2017/2021 bonds outstanding. The cancellation is made in connection with the upcoming redemption of the 2017/2021 bonds on 30 September 2021.

