Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
Dow Jones News
23.09.2021 | 10:55
106 Leser
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Directorate change 23-Sep-2021 / 09:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT')

Directorate change

23 September 2021

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) announces that Kevin Parry, Non-Executive Director of DMGT, has been appointed Deputy Chair and Chair Elect of Nationwide Building Society with effect from 23 September 2021. It is expected that Kevin will assume the role of Chair by March 2022.

Name and contact number for queries:

Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Northcliffe House

2 Derry Street

London W8 5TT

www.dmgt.com

Registered in England and Wales No. 184594

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  122838 
EQS News ID:  1235505 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235505&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2021 04:24 ET (08:24 GMT)

