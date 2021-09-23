Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate change

DJ Directorate change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT')

Directorate change

23 September 2021

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 (2), Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) announces that Kevin Parry, Non-Executive Director of DMGT, has been appointed Deputy Chair and Chair Elect of Nationwide Building Society with effect from 23 September 2021. It is expected that Kevin will assume the role of Chair by March 2022.

