PR Newswire
23.09.2021 | 10:58
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ananda Developments Plc - Proactive Investors Presentation

Ananda Developments Plc - Proactive Investors Presentation

PR Newswire

London, September 23

23 September 2021

The announcement released by Ananda at 07.00 today has been re-released to provide direct links to the event and the presentation materials. All other information remains unchanged.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Proactive Investors Presentation

Ananda, the AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon neutral, consistent medical cannabis for the UK and international markets, advises that its CEO Melissa Sturgess will be presenting at the Proactive ONE2ONE Virtual Investor Forum this evening, 23 September 2021 at 6pm. The link to the event is https://www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk/register/event_details/357, and the link to the presentation to be given at the forum is https://anandadevelopments.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/UK-Medical-Cannabis-Production-final-Read-Only-1.pdf.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7463 686 497
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Ananda Developments

Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon neutral, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.

The UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth £450m by 2025 and the European market is predicted to be worth USD4.2bn by 2027.

Ananda, through its 50% owned subsidiary, DJT Plants Limited, was granted a Home Office licence in May 2021 to grow >0.2% THC cannabis in a new research facility to breed and stabilise 65 strains.

For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com/

