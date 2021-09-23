Tubulis today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of international industry experts in the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and in-depth knowledge in the therapeutic areas of oncology and hematology. The SAB will provide scientific guidance and advice, working in close collaboration with the Tubulis management team, as the company advances its pipeline of disease-specific protein-drug conjugates towards clinical evaluation.

"Attracting these accomplished and highly regarded experts as inaugural members of our Scientific Advisory Board is a validation for our technological approach and maturation as a company," said Dr. Dominik Schumacher, CEO and co-founder of Tubulis. "Their combined expertise in oncology research, the ADC space and bringing novel, promising therapeutic approaches through clinical development, will be of great value. I am looking forward to working with our new SAB members as we rapidly advance our lead candidate, TUB-010, toward clinical evaluation in lymphoma patients and expand our pipeline of ultra-stable and uniquely-matched ADCs for the treatment of solid malignancies."

"Over the past 12 months, Dominik and his team have secured the financing, partnerships and team of experts that will enable the company to advance their unique ADC technology platforms toward clinical proof-of-concept," added Pamela Trail, PhD, Chairwoman of Tubulis' Scientific Advisory Board. "I believe that Tubulis has developed a differentiated and highly promising approach to improve ADC stability and to uniquely match both the conjugation technology and payload used to design innovative next generation ADCs for the treatment of cancer."

The inaugural members of Tubulis' SAB include Björn Hock, PhD and Pamela Trail, PhD. Detailed biographies for each member can also be found on the Tubulis website.

Björn Hock, PhD

Björn Hock is a seasoned expert in protein therapeutics and the ADC space. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Swissthera. From 2017 until 2021, he was the Vice President of Biologics, Technologies and Development at Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Prior, he worked in various positions at Merck for more than ten years, including his position as the Director and Global Head of Protein Engineering and Antibody Technologies, where he oversaw the development of protein therapeutics from concept to lead stage. Dr. Hock obtained his PhD in Biochemistry at the Chemotherapeutisches Forschungsinstitut Georg Speyer-Haus.

Pamela Trail, PhD

Pamela Trail is a leading expert in oncology research and has more than 30 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry developing ADCs, immunomodulatory antibodies, bispecific antibodies and small molecules. Between 2017 and 2019, she held the position Chief Scientific Officer at Molecular Partners. Prior, she served as Vice President Oncology Strategy and Program Direction at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. She also held the positions of Vice President of Oncology Research at MedImmune, Chief Scientific Officer at Seattle Genetics, Global Vice President of Oncology Research at Bayer Healthcare, and Director of Oncology Research at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Tail has authored over 45 publications and holds multiple issued patents. Dr. Trail has served as a Board Member of BerGen Bio, Nilogen Oncosystems, and Neoantigenics. She holds a PhD in Immunology from the University of Connecticut.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched protein-drug conjugates through the combination of novel proprietary technologies and disease-specific biologic insight. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) by increasing design flexibility while overcoming constraints of toxicity, efficacy and indication. Tubulis will build new conjugates to fill its pipeline and will collaborate with partners to usher in a new ADC era and deliver better outcomes for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

